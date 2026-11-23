St. Louis Blues
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Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 7:37 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 7:37 PM
Philip Broberg has been clicking on all cylinders for the St. Louis Blues during their four-game win streak. The 25-year-old is truly emerging as one of the NHL's elite two-way defensemen.
While their play hasn't been perfect, the St. Louis Blues are on a four-game win streak, beating top teams like the Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, and Anaheim Ducks.
In that span, the Blues have scored an outstanding 26 goals. The top line is clicking, with Jake Neighbours, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Robert Thomas routinely finding the score sheet, but the most notable emergence might be Philip Broberg.
In these past four games, Broberg has scored three goals and five points. Additionally, despite the fact that the Blues have allowed 18 goals in the past four games, the Blues have outscored their opponents 7-3 with Broberg on the ice at 5-on-5, according to naturalstatrick.com.
Broberg's first breakthrough came in his first season with the Blues. He adjusted quickly, scoring eight goals and 29 points in 68 games while averaging over 20 minutes for the first time in his career. He broke out further in his second season with the organization, averaging 23:21 of ice time while notching six goals and 34 points in 81 games. Throughout those two seasons, Broberg emerged as one of the better defensive defensemen while continuing to improve offensively.
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Fast forward to 2026-27, and Broberg has fully emerged as a true two-way superstar defenseman, entering new territory in the NHL. The 25-year-old defenseman is on pace for 25 goals and 64 points in 84 games, and he's already notched seven goals and 18 points in 24 games.
Among NHL defensemen, Broberg ranks tied for fourth in goals, tied for 11th in points, and ranks 14th in time on ice. Broberg's defensive impact is among the NHL’s elite, and his offensive game is now entering that territory.
Throughout the off-season, the Blues looked to add a defenseman who could run their top power-play unit. As it turns out, Broberg was the man for the job. The Blues’ power play is clicking at 21.5 percent, ranking 17th, but Broberg has already scored one power-play goal and set a career high with seven power-play points.
He's shown poise with the puck at the Blue line, distributing it accurately, but he’s also been a shot threat. His 61st-percentile max shot speed is a weapon that has helped Broberg take his offensive game to the next level.
The increased man-advantage time will only add to his point totals, but his 5-on-5 scoring hasn't decreased. His speed is still a game-changing asset. According to NHL EDGE, he's recorded the fastest skating speed this season at 24.26 miles per hour. He also ranks in the 99th percentile for skating bursts over 22 miles per hour and in the 99th percentile for skating bursts between 20-22 miles per hour.
Broberg may never receive the recognition in regard to Norris Trophy voting, but his importance to the Blues cannot be understated. A defenseman who is as important to the defensive side of the puck as the offensive side, putting up excellent numbers both ways, is incredibly valuable.
Against the Oilers, Broberg had a shift that eclipsed three minutes while killing a penalty. In the end, he recorded 29:40 of ice time, the second-highest total of the season.
All in all, Broberg has evolved from a stud defenseman in the NHL into a truly elite two-way game controller.
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