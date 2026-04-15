If Jordan Binnington Played His Last Game With St. Louis Blues, He Went Out Like He Came In: A Winner

Binnington, 32, has come out on top more often in his eight seasons with the Blues, ranking right up there with fellow Blues great goalies in statistical categories. And even though he has one year remaining on the six-year, $36 million contract he signed on March 11, 2021, the emergence of Joel Hofer (11-2-2, 1.98 goals-against average, .936 save percentage since the Olympic break; 23-13-5, 2.60 GAA, .910 save percentage on the season) turning the duties into pretty much an even split, although Hofer got the majority of the games from the Olympic break on, and Binnington's subpar numbers (13-20-7, 3.33 GAA, .873 save percentage and last in the league according to Moneypuck.com in goals saved above expected among eligible goalies at -22.4) this season, raises into question whether the team will entertain trading Team Canada's starting goalie in the Winter Olympics and 4 Nations Face-Off to give him another opportunity to be a starter elsewhere, and if that's what the player wants.