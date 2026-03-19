It's Joel Hofer's Crease Now; Young Blues Goaltender Making A Strong Case To Be No. 1 Goaltender In 2026-27

The St. Louis Blues’ push to the playoffs might be coming a little too late in the season, as they sit six points out of a playoff spot with 14 games remaining, but there are plenty of positive things occurring during this run.
To start, Robert Thomas has found his game again and has also discovered which linemates he’s best suited with. The balance on the top line, consisting of Thomas, Dylan Holloway, and Jimmy Snuggerud, has carried the offense during this stretch.
Additionally, the Blues have recalled several young players throughout the season, and during this run, they’ve witnessed Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg, and Theo Lindstein play meaningful minutes as rookies.
While all those players have contributed to the success of the Blues during this stretch, the most positive sign and the main reason they have garnered this success is due to the play of goaltender Joel Hofer.
Hofer now ranks tied for 10th place among goaltenders in save percentage with a .909 SP. He also ranks second in the NHL with five shutouts. According to moneypuck.com, Hofer ranks 16th in the NHL in goals saved above expected with 8.9.
If Hofer’s beginning of the season wasn’t so inconsistent, there’s a real reason to believe that his numbers could have been even better.
As his season totals are impressive on their own, his play over the last seven games has been nothing short of remarkable. He’s posted a 5-0-2 record, and his lowest save percentage was .939 in a game in which he allowed four goals on 49 shots, losing in overtime to the New York Islanders.
In total, he’s posted a .955 SP in his last seven games.
Although Jordan Binnington has seen some improved performances since returning from the Olympics, he’s started just four of the 11 games, and his most recent outing against the Winnipeg Jets proved to be more of the same of what we’ve seen from the 32-year-old.
Hofer’s play, age, and contract situation may help the Blues feel more assured if they do elect to trade Binnington in the off-season.
At 25, Hofer is still quite young for a goaltender, leaving plenty of room for growth, especially as the Blues attempt to become a team driven by youth.
Unfortunately, Hofer’s excellent form may result in the Blues narrowly missing the playoffs and earning a worse draft pick. Still, this stretch of games could have a lasting effect on Hofer’s confidence and the franchise’s goaltending trajectory.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.