'It Was A Dream Come True To Play My First Couple Of NHL Games. ... Now it's a new season, you're starting from zero and you're here to take a spot.'

“He's an awesome guy. He's an awesome D-partner to play with out there,” Lindstein said. “The biggest thing I would say is how much he talks out there. He makes everything so much easier when I hear him on my left side all the time when I go down for pucks and when I have him on my right side when I'm looking up on the ice. He takes care of me and he helps me out if I ask something. It can be those small details out there. Today we talked a lot about PK. That's something I want to improve more on. Yeah, we talk a lot out there, and I think that's a good thing to have that conversation out there. It makes everything so much easier when we're out there working together.”