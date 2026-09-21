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St. Louis Blues' Tyler Tucker Injures Knee, Will Be Re-Evaluated In A Couple Days

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Lou Korac
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Sep 21, 2026 7:36 PM

Defenseman will be out more than day to day

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Tyler Tucker is the first injury casualty of this training camp.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman injured his knee in practice on Sunday and was not on the ice for practice on Monday prior to the Blues departing for their second preseason game on Monday night against the Dallas Stars, who beat the Blues here on Saturday 2-1.

Blues coach Jim Montgomery confirmed the injury on Monday and said it happened on a play where Tucker was making a play going into the corner; he limped off the ice afterwards.

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"It's more than day to day, but we don't have a timeline yet because we think he'll be re-evaluated in a couple days," Montgomery said.

The Blues' non-game group had just five defensemen on the ice, including Colton Parayko, Cam Fowler, Brandon Carlo, Theo Lindstein and Calle Rosen.

Depending on the severity of Tucker's injury, it could open up a roster spot should the fifth-year defenseman miss any prolonged period of time for someone like Adam Jiricek, the 16th pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, to become the seventh d-man on the roster.

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