Jake Neighbours' Ice Time Continues To Decrease As His Struggles For Blues Prolong

Like most St. Louis Blues players, Jake Neighbours has been plagued with inconsistency during the 2025-26 season.
Neighbours missed about a month of hockey, from late October through most of November, and when he returned, it took him eight games to score his first goal. In that stretch, the 23-year-old recorded just three assists.
Very frequently this season, Neighbours goes long stretches without scoring before notching a multi-goal game. But since returning from the Olympic break, Neighbours’ offense is almost non-existent, and his ice time reflects his struggles.
Since returning to action, Neighbours has recorded just one assist in 12 games.
Additionally, he hasn’t played over 16:00 in a single game since returning, has recorded just two ice time totals over 15:00, six games under 14:00, two under 13:00, and two under 12:00, with his lowest ice time total at 11:02 against the San Jose Sharks on March 6. However, he did record a fight in that game.
His average ice time is now down to 15:18, the second lowest of his four-year career.
It just hasn’t been clicking for Neighbours, and with the Blues showing signs of turning things around, and possibly pushing for a playoff spot, coach Jim Montgomery can’t wait around for Neighbours to figure things out.
The former 26th overall pick of the 2020 NHL draft has scored 14 goals and 26 points in 56 games this season, on pace for just 17 goals and 32 points in 69 games. That total would be his lowest since his rookie season, when he split time in the AHL and only recorded 43 NHL games.
While the production may be lacking, previously, the Blues could at least be pleased with the overall impact Neighbours has had on games in recent times. Bringing a physical element and shooting the puck. But since Feb. 26, Neighbours has played seven games without recording a shot and has registered four games without throwing a single hit.
It’s odd to see the Calgary, Alta., native struggle like this. When Neighbours scored 27 goals in the 2023-24 season and then followed it up with a 46-point campaign in 2024-25, the expectation this season was that Neighbours could challenge for his first 30-goal and 50-point season.
The long-term injury was always going to spoil that, but Neighbours isn’t even scoring near that pace at the moment.
The Blues see Neighbours as part of their long-term future, naming him an alternate captain. When he’s on his game, the six-foot, 201-pound forward is the ideal middle-six winger.
Neighbours just completed the first year of a two-year, $3.75-million contract, and he’ll remain an RFA when it expires. The Blues will keep control when it does end, and they’ll have the power to decide whether to hand Neighbours a long-term contract or another short, bridge-type contract.
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