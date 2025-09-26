Jake Neighbours' Versatility Could Play Vital Role In Blues' Success

Jake Neighbours is an established NHL player who, despite being so young, has carved out and locked down a role on the St. Louis Blues, but the sky is the limit for the versatile winger.

At 23 years old, Neighbours has set career highs of 27 goals and 46 points despite averaging fewer than 16:00 of ice time. In the playoffs, Neighbours saw an uptick in ice time, although overtime games had an effect; the increased ice time resulted in a higher points per game rate. Neighbours finished the opening round series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets with one goal and six points in seven games.

The Blues are currently in the process of integrating several first-round picks into an already established lineup. Although Neighbours was a first-round pick (26th overall) in 2020, he is part of the established group. Jimmy Snuggerud, Zach Dean, Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg and Justin Carbonneau are part of the group that will join the lineup within the next season or two.

Last year, Neighbours was stapled to Robert Thomas' wing, playing 358 minutes with Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich according to MoneyPuck.com. The trio put up strong results, but when Snuggerud signed his entry-level contract, he took Neighbours' role on the top line. The Calgary, Alta., native didn't let it bring him down, and he just kept building chemistry with other linemates.

In the playoffs, Neighbours saw time with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou and continued the production.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Neighbours is projected to skate on the third line with one of Pius Suter or Schenn as centers, and on his opposite wing, Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph and Alexandre Texier are among the competitors. Prospects Dvorsky, Stenberg and Carbonneau are also fighting for a spot.

Despite what could be considered a demotion, Neighbours is still expected to increase his production. He has all the tools to become a 30-goal and 50-point producer, and because of his skill, Neighbours can seamlessly move up and down the lineup. Neighbours will continue to feature on the second power play unit, which will help him maintain his offensive production.

What adds to Neighbours' value is his ability to play with speed and physicality. Neighbours hounds down pucks and recorded 173 hits last year, which are elements of his game that the Blues lineup needs consistently.

Neighbours is a key part of the current Blues roster and will be a key figure in their future.

