McTavish, McMichael, Berggren Have Been Everything St. Louis Blues Could Have Hoped For To Fill Out A Top Six

“I think the last 10 games he played last year, he turned the corner,” Montgomery said. “He started to play the right way every game. Him and I had a very candid and honest conversation, and I told him that he might be looking at going back to Europe because you can’t play three games good, one game not be there, and I give incredible kudos to him because not everybody takes that and applies it, and I think he’s really applied it because I think he’s been one of our hardest workers, he’s causing a lot of turnovers. He’s leading our team in 5-on-5 scoring chances, and he doesn’t get the ice time of some other people.