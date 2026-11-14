St. Louis Blues To Honor Keith Tkachuk, With Sons Matthew, Brady In Town With Florida Panthers

“Really looking forward to it tonight. Don’t know exactly yet, I have an idea of what we’re going to do,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “I think we’re doing the puck drop with him. I know that picture’s going in all of our offices – my fake one, my dad’s real one – but it’s going to be really cool and having Robby there too; he’s basically like a third son for my dad living with him here for a few years and being a big part of our family. We’re all really excited for it, and it’s really cool for my dad wanting to be here, he on the dad’s trip and for this to happen in front of the other dads. This whole week’s been incredible for him and our whole family and this is kind of just the icing on the cake I guess.”