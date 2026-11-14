St. Louis Blues To Honor Keith Tkachuk, With Sons Matthew, Brady In Town With Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 14, 2026 6:31 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 6:31 PM
Tkachuks, along with Blues captain Robert Thomas to join in ceremonial puck drop honoring Keith Tkachuk's induction into Hockey Hall of Fame
ST. LOUIS – When the St. Louis Blues drop the puck tonight against the Florida Panthers, there will be a special ceremony in the pre-game honoring one of their past greats in front of his two sons that are prominent figures in the NHL today.
The Blues will celebrate and honor Keith Tkachuk for his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame this past Monday in Toronto, and it just so happens that his sons, Panthers forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, will be in the house to take in another celebration.
Keith Tkachuk played 18 seasons in the NHL, of which nine of them were with the Blues (2001-2007, 2007-10) and he does down as one of the great power forwards and American-born players having played 1,201 regular-season games and total 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) with the Blues, Winnipeg Jets, Atlanta Thrashers and Phoenix Coyotes.
And as part of the ceremonial first puck drop, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk will take part in it with Blues captain Robert Thomas, who lived with the Tkachuk family when he first came to St. Louis in 2019.
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“Really looking forward to it tonight. Don’t know exactly yet, I have an idea of what we’re going to do,” Matthew Tkachuk said. “I think we’re doing the puck drop with him. I know that picture’s going in all of our offices – my fake one, my dad’s real one – but it’s going to be really cool and having Robby there too; he’s basically like a third son for my dad living with him here for a few years and being a big part of our family. We’re all really excited for it, and it’s really cool for my dad wanting to be here, he on the dad’s trip and for this to happen in front of the other dads. This whole week’s been incredible for him and our whole family and this is kind of just the icing on the cake I guess.”
Thomas and the Tkachuk brothers have grown a bond together since Thomas and Matthew were teammates with London of the Ontario Hockey League and it’s grown since. Keith Tkachuk and his wife Chantal took in Thomas as a 20-year-old and helped mold him into the player and person he is today.
“I was so young coming in here, never had a family member play pro sports, didn’t know anything about how important little things were off the ice,” Thomas said. “Also just the whole St. Louis culture. He really brought me into it. He introduced me to some amazing people here and showed me what it’s like to play for the Blues and be a part of the St. Louis community. That’s something I’m super-grateful for.
“It’s going to be awesome (Saturday). He’s such a big part of the St. Louis community, he works for the team and he’s so important here. He’s spent so much time building up the team to where it is today. In Toronto, he was lucky enough to have everyone there and to do it back home where his family grew up is also really special.”
Matthew and Brady were able to attend their father’s induction live, something that the schedule makers worked out by coincidence that the sons could be there.
“It was special,” Brady Tkachuk said. “For him to get recognized on that stage, it’s so well-deserved. I know how proud we are as a family. He’s just the best guy to be around. For him to get recognized and to be remembered forever as a Hall of Famer is truly special and well-deserved.”
Matthew added, “It was absolutely amazing. So lucky with the schedule that we were able to make it. It was so incredible. They did such an amazing job up there. I knew it was going to be amazing and they just blew it out of the water. It was so special and so proud and happy for my dad. He’s so well-deserving of it.
“I looked ahead at the schedule when it was announced and I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to get to Columbus,’ but I will be there for that Sunday and Monday and it worked out.”
Thomas was with the Blues in St. Louis but watched it.
“It was kind of emotional talking about his family, his kids,” he said. “That part of it’s really cool and they’re all following up in his footsteps, so it’s pretty neat.”
And tonight’s ceremony just so happens to be Matthew and Brady’s first game as teammates playing in their hometown after Brady was traded to the Panthers from the Ottawa Senators this past off-season.
“It’s something that we’ve been looking forward to since he’s been traded,” Matthew said. “We’ve had so many great memories on this ice together and now we get to share another one. I just think it’s going to be so special. I’m sure my mom’s going to cry. It’s really cool for the whole entire family and really just a full circle moment. We can’t believe it.”
Brady added, “This is going to be a lot of fun. I think this is going to be so special for everybody seeing us play together for the first time in St. Louis. Especially on the dad’s trip with so many great role models in our room, so we’re really excited about it.
“It comes full circle. This place, this city of course is our home. Just so many great memories here and to do it with so many people that are still in this organization, so many people that have supported us since Day 1. This is going to be a lot of fun, definitely going to special for myself tonight.”
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