Two Western Canadian Boys Fell In Love With St. Louis, Now Stand As Nos. 2-3 On All-Time Games Played List For Blues

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 9, 2026 9:56 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 9:56 PM
Updated Oct 9, 2026 10:00 PM
Colton Parayko passed Barret Jackman for No. 2 on the all-time franchise games played list Thursday at 804 games; how an Albertan, British Columbian came to love the Gateway City to the West
ST. LOUIS – One was drafted in 1999, a British Columbia kid; the other came along in 2012, from Alberta. The common ground is they’re Canadian-born defensemen, but for Colton Parayko and Barret Jackman, who now stand as Nos. 2-3 in St. Louis Blues history for most games played in franchise history, the one common denominator that will always stand is their love for St. Louis.
When Parayko passed Jackman into sole possession of second on the franchise’s all-time games played list Thursday in the Blues’ 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in Game No. 804, Jackman, who won the Calder Trophy in 2003 as the NHL’s rookie of the year, was more than gracious enough to step aside and move down to No. 3 after having No. 2 for a decade after passing Brian Sutter (779).
“I’m excited for him,” said Jackman, who was recently named the Blues’ director of alumni. “He means so much to the team, the organization, the city.
“I still think back to when they won the (Stanley) Cup (in 2019) and Bobby Plager had the opportunity to have the Cup at his house. Colton was very gracious enough to go over there, make sure everybody was able to drink out of it, lift it over their head. Colton’s such a standup guy, great teammate, loved by everybody that’s been through that dressing room over the last 803 games. He’s a huge part of the team and the tradition of the team as well.
“Every time I see him, he’s got a big smile on his face, very engaging. Nothing we talk about is hockey; it’s just about life. It’s just what makes him so special. He came to my son (Cayden’s) birthday party one time and he’s just willing to do anything for anyone. Just getting to know him over the years, it’s a pleasure.”
Parayko, who now stands alone as the top defenseman for games played in Blues history, made his debut in 2015, which happened to be the final year of Jackman’s 13-year run in St. Louis; his final season was 2014-15, Parayko’s first season with the Blues was 2015-16, so their Blues paths never crossed, but their appreciation for one another has always been there, and Parayko, 33, has learned so much from the 45-year-old.
“What it’s like to be a Blue,” Parayko said. ‘In general, with him being a part of the alumni, how special it is to be a Blue, what it really means. I think that’s one of the biggest things. There’s so many people that have thrown the Blue Note on and shaped what it means and how special it is to really be a part of this organization and wear the Blue Note. You just look back and think of all the names, it’s not even players, it’s coaches, it’s staff members. I think one of our staff members is closing in on 2,500 games in the Blue Note, and that’s incredible. Things like that, you just look back and it’s a special place to play.”
How special, you ask?
Jackman, from Trail, British Columbia, met his wife Jenny, here and continues to live in St. Louis full time. Parayko, from St. Albert, Alberta, has spent many off-seasons in St. Louis and continues to do so.
“I feel like the Midwest, the people are amazing,” Parayko said. “The people here are so great that as soon as you get here, the kind people just even going out to the grocery store. It happens quick, I would say in a city like this. They’re passionate about their sports, they love their sports. I’m fortunate that that’s the case and to be a part of it.”
“I still do spend a lot of my summer here. I enjoy it here. Good opportunity to train and skate here.”
Jackman took his appreciation in a more humorous way.
“The women obviously,” he joked. “You get married, you meet people here, but it’s the same values that we grew up with here in St. Louis. It’s all about community, there’s no egos, nobody cares if you’re a hockey player or not, they care if you’re a good person. I like to think I’m a good person, Colton’s definitely a good person. It really goes a long ways in St. Louis. It’s really one of those places that’s easy to get around, people are all friendly. If you’re a good person, you fit into St. Louis very well.”
Another common denominator between the two is that they got to have lengthy longevity with one club. Parayko has spent his entire 12-year career with the Blues; Jackman played 13 of his 14 seasons here before finishing his career playing the final season with the Nashville Predators.
Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Barret Jackman is happy Colton Parayko passed him on the franchise's all-time games played list at No. 2. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
“It means a lot,” Jackman said. ‘It means you’re wanted, it means you’re doing your job and it means you’re a great teammate and great leader to be in one organization for so long. That’s something I took a lot of pride in, going about my business and doing it to the best of my ability and Colton’s definitely doing that as well. When you have teammates that look up to you, when you have coaches that trust you and management that trusts you, that’s a lot in professional sport. There’s so many options and when they continue to go back to you, it’s a huge honor.”
Including this season, Parayko still has four years left on his contract, and should that get honored and there are no lengthy injuries involved, he is in line to become the all-time games played leader and could pass Bernie Federko, who holds the record at 927 games, sometime next season.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Parayko said. “It’s a special place to play, and to be able to play here this long is tremendous. It’s humbling that they’ve put the trust in me, believed in me for this long and things like that. Just going to try to hold up my end of the bargain and make sure I continue to get better and do everything I can to be as good of a Blue as I can for as long as possible.”
Jackman said, “For a big man that can skate that well, he’s got a place in this game until he decides not to. Bernie obviously means a lot to this franchise and I think Bernie would be the first one to say, ‘Come get me, I’ll happily hand that over.’ Colton’s 33, still has a bright future ahead of him. Hopefully he’s here for the rest of his career.”
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