Two Western Canadian Boys Fell In Love With St. Louis, Now Stand As Nos. 2-3 On All-Time Games Played List For Blues

“What it’s like to be a Blue,” Parayko said. ‘In general, with him being a part of the alumni, how special it is to be a Blue, what it really means. I think that’s one of the biggest things. There’s so many people that have thrown the Blue Note on and shaped what it means and how special it is to really be a part of this organization and wear the Blue Note. You just look back and think of all the names, it’s not even players, it’s coaches, it’s staff members. I think one of our staff members is closing in on 2,500 games in the Blue Note, and that’s incredible. Things like that, you just look back and it’s a special place to play.”