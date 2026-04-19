What Does Dylan Holloway's Next Contract Look Like For St. Louis Blues?

"It would be open-ended," Armstrong said of Holloway's RFA status. "When I look at a player like Philip Broberg, he started the season in one area and he ended in the same area and it was in the same four or five percent. Dylan Holloway did not start the year the way he ended it. So Dylan Holloway has to prove to himself and the league that he’s an 82-game player to that level that he played at the end. I think he is, but what I think is really irrelevant. It’s what he does. There’s more based on what Broberg did to what 'Holly' did, there’s more gray in that area in him. And that’s just being an honest answer. We need a consistent 82-game play. I think he’s got it in him. I sure do, but I can’t have it both ways saying I don’t look at the post-Olympic thing when teams weren’t taking us serious and you do all your scoring when no one takes us serious. Well, when teams are taking us serious, how do we play? We all have to answer that. We all have to answer that question better."