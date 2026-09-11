'Yeah, I Think I Have A Chip On My Shoulder, For Sure' -- New Blues Forward Mason McTavish Has Ample Reason For Motivation Entering 2026-27

“… He always works hard at the game. He’s always putting himself in the best position to help the team. Whether he has a chip on his shoulder, I don’t know. I just know he’s a humble guy and he’s a great locker room guy. He’s here to help the team, that’s all I can say. … He’s always hungry. It’s hard to look at him on the ice and say I see something different because he’s always one of the first guys on and definitely one of the last guys off. He just loves being on the ice. I’ve seen all the stuff he does on the ice and how hard he works on the skill part of his game. I think guys here are seeing firsthand in practice how skilled he really is. Sometimes in a game, it’s hard to show it at times, but when you’re around these guys each day, you start to pick up on little traits. It seems a lot of the guys are picking up how skilled he is and how good he can be.”