14 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 14

We are now officially only two weeks away from the Tampa Bay Lightning starting their 2025-26 regular season. This is because the Bolts play their season opener against the Ottawa Senators in just 14 days. With this, hockey season is only continuing to get closer.

Now that the Lightning are 14 days away from their season opener, let's take a look at all 12 players who have worn No. 14 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

John Tucker, C (1992-93 to 1995-96)

John Tucker was the first player to wear No. 14 for the Lightning, as he did from 1992-93 to 1995-96. In 253 games over four seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 49 goals, 82 assists, and 131 points.

Karl Dykhuis, D (1997-98 to 1998-99)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 14 was defenseman Karl Dykhuis. The 1990 first-round pick sported it during each of his two seasons with the Lightning in 1997-98 and 1998-99. In 111 games with the Bolts over that span, he recorded seven goals and 17 points.

Robert Petrovicky, C (1998-99 to 1999-00)

Robert Petrovicky was the next Lightning player to wear No. 14, as he did during the 1998-99 and 1999-00 seasons. In 71 games with the Lightning over those two seasons, he posted 10 goals, 14 assists, and 24 points.

Alexander Kharitonov, LW (2000-01)

Alexander Kharitonov wore No. 14 for the Lightning during the 2000-01 season. However, he also wore No. 36 during his lone season with the Bolts. In 66 games with the Lightning that season, the 2000 third-round pick posted seven goals and 22 points in 66 games.

Glen Metropolit, C (2001-02)

Glen Metropolit sported No. 14 for the Lightning during the 2001-02 season. He played in just two games for the Lightning that season, where he recorded zero points and a minus-2 rating. He then finished that season as a member of the Washington Capitals.

Shane Willis, RW (2001-02)

After being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes, Shane Willis wore No. 14 for the Lightning during the 2001-02 season. He then switched to No. 24 during his final season with the club in 2003-04. In 33 games with the Lightning, he recorded four goals and 13 points.

Norm Miley, RW (2005-06)

Norm Miley was the next Lightning player to sport No. 14, as he did during the 2005-06 season. In 14 games with the Lightning that season, the 1998 second-round pick posted two goals and one assist.

Andrej Meszaros, D (2008-09 to 2009-10)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 14 for the Atlantic Division club was defenseman Andrej Meszaros. In 133 games over two seasons with the Lightning from 2008-09 to 2009-10, he recorded eight goals and 33 points.

Brett Connolly, RW (2011-12 to 2014-15)

After being selected sixth overall by the Lightning in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Brett Connolly wore No. 14 for the club from 2011-12 to 2014-15. In 134 games over four seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 18 goals and 32 points. His time with the Bolts ended when he was traded to the Boston Bruins ahead of the 2015 NHL trade deadline.

Chris Kunitz, LW (2017-18)

Chris Kunitz sported No. 14 for the Lightning during his lone season with the team in 2017-18. In 82 games with the Lightning that season, the four-time Stanley Cup winner recorded 13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points, and 131 hits.

Pat Maroon, LW (2019-20 to 2022-23)

The next player to wear No. 14 for the Lightning was fan favorite Pat Maroon. He did so during the entirety of his four-year stint with the Lightning from 2019-20 to 2022-23. In 280 games as a member of the Lightning, Maroon posted 29 goals, 53 assists, 82 points, 415 penalty minutes, 511 hits, and a plus-21 rating. He also won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 during his time with the Lightning.

Maroon announced his retirement from professional hockey following the 2024-25 season. In 68 games this past season with the Chicago Blackhawks, he recorded five goals and 19 points.

Conor Geekie, C/LW (2024-25 to Present)

Since being acquired by the Lightning in the trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Mammoth, Conor Geekie has worn No. 14 for the Bolts. The 6-foot-4 forward just played his first NHL season with the Lightning in 2024-25, where he recorded eight goals, 14 points, and 97 hits.

Geekie is entering the 2025-26 season as a prime breakout candidate for the Lightning. The potential for him to become a high-impact NHL player is there, and it will be interesting to see what kind of season he has with the Lightning from here.