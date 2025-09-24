15 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 15

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now just 15 days away from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators. With this, the regular season is rapidly approaching for the Bolts, so it is undoubtedly a very exciting time for hockey fans right now.

Now that the Lightning are 15 days away from their season opener, let’s take a look at all eight players who have worn No. 15 for the franchise.

Keith Osborne, RW (1992-93)

The first player to wear No. 15 for the Lightning was forward Keith Osborne. The Toronto, Ontario native sported No. 15 for the Lightning during the 1992-93 season.

Osborne played in 11 games for the Lightning during the 1992-93 season, where he recorded one goal, one assist, two points, and a minus-1 rating. This would be the last season he played at the NHL level, but he then played in multiple other leagues until he officially hung up the skates after the 2000-01 season.

Pat Elynuik, RW (1993-94)

After starting the 1993-94 season with the Washington Capitals, Pat Elynuik joined the Lightning later that season. After being acquired by the Lightning, Elynuik sported No. 15 for the Lightning for the remainder of the campaign.

Elynuik proved to be a solid addition to the Lightning's roster, as he recorded 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points, and 64 penalty minutes in 63 games with the club that season. However, this would be his only season with the Lightning, as he joined the Senators ahead of the 1995-96 season.

Paul Ysebaert, C (1994-95 to 1998-99)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1994-95 season, Ysebaert sported No. 15 for the Bolts. He did so throughout the entirety of his five-year stint with the Lightning as well.

In 215 games over five seasons as a member of the Lightning, the 1984 fourth-round pick recorded 42 goals, 66 assists, and 108 points. He played his final NHL season with the Lightning during the 1998-99 campaign.

Jaroslav Svejkovsky, RW (1999-00)

After being acquired from Capitals, Jaroslav Svejkovsky wore No. 15 for the Lightning during the 1999-00 season. This was after he recorded one goal and three points in 23 games with the Capitals that season before joining the Bolts.

In 29 games with the Lightning after joining them, Svejkovsky recorded five goals, five assists, and 10 points. This would be his final season in the NHL, but he did play in two games with the Detroit Vipers of the IHL in 2000-01 before hanging up the skates.

Nikita Alexeev, RW (2001-02 to 2002-03 & 2006-07)

The next player to sport No. 15 for the Lightning was forward Nikita Alexeev. The 2000 eighth-overall pick first did so during the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons with the Lightning.

Alexeev then wore No. 15 for the Lightning during the 2006-07 season when he returned to the NHL level. In 144 games over three seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 18 goals, 17 assists, and 35 points. His time with the Bolts ended during the 2006-07 season when he was traded to the Blackhawks.

Brian Lee, D (2011-12 to 2012-13)

After being acquired from the Senators during the 2011-12 season, Brian Lee wore No. 15 for the Lightning for the entirety of his two-year stint with the team. The 2005 ninth-overall pick appeared in 42 games with the Lightning from 2011-12 to 2012-13, where he recorded eight assists, 103 hits, and a minus-19 rating.

Following the 2012-13 season, Lee never played at the NHL level again and officially announced his retirement in 2014.

Mike Angelidis, LW (2014-15)

After wearing No. 59 during his first two seasons with the Lightning, Mike Angelidis sported No. 15 for the Bolts during the 2014-15 season. However, he then switched to No. 10 during his final season with the Lightning in 2015-16.

In 14 games over four seasons as a member of the Lightning, Angelidis recorded two goals, 22 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. Following his time with the Bolts, he never played at the NHL level again.

Michael Bournival, LW (2016-17 to 2017-18)

The most recent player to wear No. 15 for the Lightning was forward Michael Bournival. The 33-year-old did so during each of his two seasons with the Lightning in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In 24 games over two seasons with the Lightning, Bournival recorded two goals, one assist, and 39 hits.

Bournival played his final professional season in 2018-19 with the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. In five games with the AHL squad that campaign, he recorded one goal, three points, and an even plus/minus rating.