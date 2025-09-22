18 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 18

The Tampa Bay Lightning are now 18 days from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. With this, the Lightning will be back on the ice for regular season action in a little over two weeks.

With the Lightning now being 18 days from the start of their 2025-26 regular season, let's take a look at all 10 players who have worn No. 18 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Rob DiMaio, RW (1992-93 to 1993-94 & 2005-06)

Rob DiMaio sported No. 18 for the Lightning during each of his two stints with the Atlantic Division club. In 154 games in three seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 21 goals, 35 assists, and 56 points. This included him posting four goals and 17 points in 61 games during his final NHL season with the Lightning during the 2005-06 campaign.

Denis Savard, C (1994-95)

After wearing No. 9 during his first season with the Lightnign in 1993-94, Hockey Hall of Famer Denis Savard switched to No. 18 during his final year with the Bolts in 1994-95. In 105 games over two seasons with the Lightning, Savard recorded 24 goals, 39 assists, and 63 points.

Savard's time with the Lightning ended when he was traded back to the Chicago Blackhawks later on during the 1994-95 season. This trade gave Savard the chance to finish his career with the Blackhawks, which is by far the team he had the most success with.

Daymond Langkow, C (1995-96 to 1998-99)

The next player to wear No. 18 for the Lightning was Daymond Langkow, as he sported it from 1995-96 to 1998-99. After being selected fifth overall by the Lightning in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, Langkow recorded 27 goals, 35 assists, and 61 points in 173 games as a member of the Bolts.

Langkow's time with the Lightning ended during the 1998-99 season when he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Mike Sillinger, C (1998-99)

Mike Sillinger was one of the players who the Lightning got back from the Langkow trade. Following the move, Sillinger wore No. 18 for the Lightning for the remainder of the 1998-99 season. In 54 games with the Lightning that campaign, he recorded eight goals, 10 points, and a minus-20 rating.

Sillinger then switched to No. 26 during his final season with the Lightning in 1999-00. In 67 games with the Bolts that season, he recorded 19 goals and 44 points. His time with the Bolts ended later that campaign when he was traded to the Florida Panthers.

Marek Posmyk, D (1999-00 to 2000-01)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 18 was defenseman Marek Posmyk. The 1996 second-round pick played two seasons with the Bolts from 1999-00 to 2000-01, where he recorded one goal, two assists, three points, and 20 penalty minutes. This would end up being his only experience at the NHL level.

Zdeno Ciger, LW (2001-02)

After being acquired by the Lightning from the New York Rangers during the 2001-02 season, forward Zdeno Ciger wore No. 18 for the Bolts. In 27 games with the Lightning following the trade, he recorded six goals, six assists, and 12 points. This would be the final season of his seven-year NHL career.

Ryan Tobler, LW (2001-02)

Ryan Tobler's time on the Lightning's NHL roster may have been incredibly short, but he wore both No. 17 and No. 18 while playing for the Atlantic Division club in 2001-02. In four games with the Lightning that season, he recorded zero points, five penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. This would be the only time he played at the NHL level.

Jimmie Olvestad, LW (2002-03)

The next player to wear No. 18 for the Lightning was forward Jimmie Olvestad during the 2002-03 season. In 37 games with the Lightning that campaign, the 6-foot-1 winger recorded three assists, 16 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. This was after he wore No. 41 for the Lightning during his rookie season in 2002-03.

Adam Hall, RW (2008-09 to 2012-13)

Adam Hall wore No. 18 for the Lightning during his entire four-year stint with the club. In 233 games as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 14 goals, 25 assists, 39 points, 101 penalty minutes, and 54 hits. Hall's time with the Bolts ended during the 201`2-13 season when he was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ondrej Palat (2013-14 to 2021-22)

Ondrej Palat is the most recent player to wear No. 18 for the Bolts. He undoubtedly had plenty of success during his time with the Lightning, as he recorded 143 goals, 280 assists, 423 points, and a plus-147 rating in 628 games over 10 seasons with the team. He also won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 with the Bolts.

Palat's time with the Lightning ended during the 2023 NHL off-season when he signed with the Devils.