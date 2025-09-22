Lightning Star Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman had another strong season for the Atlantic Division club in 2024-25. In 79 games on the season, the 6-foot-7 blueliner recorded 15 goals, 51 assists, 66 points, 133 blocks, and a plus-18 rating. With this, he led all Lightning defensemen in goals, assists, and points.

Now, after another good season with the Lightning, Hedman has been rewarded.

The NHL Network has once again included Hedman in their latest Top 50 Players Right Now. The Lightning star has been given the No. 22 spot. When looking at the season he had, it is entirely understandable.

Hedman received a better ranking than other notable NHL stars like Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart, Winnipeg Jets stars Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, and New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

While Hedman made the NHL Network's latest Top 50 Players Right Now list, he did drop a bit compared to last year. In NHL Network's previous rankings, Hedman finished with the No. 12 spot. This was after he recorded 13 goals, 63 assists, 76 points, and a plus-18 rating in 78 games with the Lightning during the 2023-24 season.

It is now going to be very interesting to see what kind of year Hedman can put together in his 17th season with the Bolts. In 1,131 career games with the Lightning, he has recorded 171 goals, 623 assists, 794 points, and a plus-193 rating.

