22 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 22

The Tampa Bay Lightning's season is almost here, as they are only 22 days away from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Because of this, let's take a look at each player who has worn No. 22 for the Lightning in their franchise history.

Shawn Chambers, D (1992-93 to 1994-95)

Shawn Chambers was the first Lightning player in franchise history to sport No. 22. He wore it during the entirety of his three-year stint with the Lightning from 1992-93 to 1994-95. In 145 games with the Lightning, he recorded 23 goals, 64 assists, and 87 points.

Aaron Gavey, C (1995-96)

Aaron Gavey was the next Lightning player to wear No. 22, as he did during the 1995-96 season. However, he made the switch to No. 92 during his second and final season with the Lightning in 1996-97. In 89 games over two seasons with the Lightning, he recorded nine goals and 15 points in 89 games. He finished the 1996-97 season with the Calgary Flames.

Dino Ciccarelli, RW (1996-97 to 1997-98)

The next Lightning player to rock No. 22 was Hockey Hall of Famer Dino Ciccarelli. He wore it for the Bolts during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons, where he recorded 46 goals and 77 points in 111 games.

Paul Mara, D (1998-99 to 1999-00)

Defenseman Paul Mara was the next player to sport No. 22 for the Lightning, as he did during the 1998-99 and 1999-00 seasons. He then switched to No. 2 with the Lightning. In 101 games over three seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 14 goals and 36 points.

Chris McAlpine, D (1999-00)

Chris McAlpine wore No. 22 during his brief stay with the Lightning during the 1999-00 season. In 10 games with the Bolts that campaign, he recorded one goal, one assist, and a minus-5 rating. He later joined the Atlanta Thrashers that campaign.

Wayne Primeau, C (1999-00 to 2000-01)

Wayne Primeau wore No. 22 for the Lightning during the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons. In 64 games over two seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded four goals, 20 points, and 102 penalty minutes.

Dan Boyle, D (2001-02 to 2007-08)

Dan Boyle was the next player to sport No. 22 for the Lightning, as he did from 2001-02 to 2007-08. In 394 games over six seasons with the Lightning, he recorded 66 goals, 187 assists, and 253 points. He also won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

Marek Malik, D (2008-09)

Marek Malik wore No. 22 during his final season in the NHL with the Lightning in 2008-09. In 42 games with the Lightning that season, the 6-foot-6 defenseman recorded five assists and a minus-3 rating.

Ryan Shannon, C (2011-12)

The next player to wear No. 22 for the Lightning was forward Ryan Shannon during the 2011-12 season. In 45 games that campaign for the Bolts, he recorded four goals, eight assists, and 12 points. This would be his final season in the NHL.

Jean-Philippe Cote, D (2013-14)

Jean-Philippe Cote would be the next Lightning player to sport No. 22, as he did during the 2013-14 season. In 19 games with the Bolts that campaign, he recorded four assists and 22 penalty minutes.

Erik Condra, RW (2015-16 to 2016-17)

Erik Condra sported No. 22 for the Lightning during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. In 67 games with the Bolts over that span, the Trenton, Michigan native recorded six goals, five assists, 11 points, and a minus-8 rating.

Kevin Shattenkirk, D (2019-20)

The next Lightning player to wear No. 22 was defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk. The Lightning signed Shattenkirk during the 2019 NHL off-season, and he proved to be a solid addition to their blueline. In 70 regular-season games for the Bolts that campaign, the right-shot defenseman posted eight goals, 26 assists, 34 points, and a plus-22 rating. He also played in 25 post-season games for the Lightning during their 2020 Stanley Cup championship run, where he recorded three goals, 10 assists, 13 points, and a plus-8 rating.

Rudolfs Balcers, LW (2022-23)

Rudolfs Balcers would be the next player to wear No. 22 for the Lightning, as he did during the 2022-23 season. However, he did not do so for very long, as he appeared in just three games for the Bolts that campaign. During them, he scored one goal and recorded three shots.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW (2024-25 to Present)

Oliver Bjorkstrand currently wears No. 22 for the Lightning. The 6-foot winger was acquired by the Seattle Kraken with Yanni Gourde at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. In 18 games following the trade with the Bolts this past season, he recorded five goals, four assists, nine points, 13 hits, and a plus-3 rating. He is now expected to be a very important part of the Lightning's forward group during the 2025-26 season.