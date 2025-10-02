3 Lightning Forwards Placed On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Jakob Pelletier, Boris Katchouk, and Nicholas Abruzzese on waivers.

Pelletier joined the Lightning this off-season on a three-year, $2.325 million contract. The 24-year-old forward appeared in 49 games this past season split between the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers, where he recorded seven goals, 12 assists, 19 points, 47 hits, and a plus-7 rating.

Katchouk returned to the Lightning this off-season after signing a one-year, two-way contract with them in free agency. This is after the 27-year-old forward posted 21 goals, 28 assists, 49 points, and a plus-4 rating in 67 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 2016 second-round pick played in 38 games with the Lightning during the 2021-22 season, where he had two goals, six points, and 98 hits.

Abruzzese also signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bolts this off-season. This is after the 2019 fourth-round pick recorded 15 goals, 28 assists, and 43 points in 71 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies this past season. In 11 career NHL games over two seasons, he has posted one goal, two assists, and three points.

Recent Lightning News

Lightning Forward Could Get Big Opportunity

Pontus Holmberg Joins The Lightning Ready To Make His Mark

Lightning's Vasilevskiy Expected To Be Ready For Season Opener