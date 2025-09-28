4 Lightning Players Hit Waivers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed Ryan Fanti, Simon Lundmark, Scott Sabourin, and Steven Santini on waivers.

Fanti, 25, appeared in seven games this past season with the Syracuse Crunch, where he posted a 3-1-0 record, a .946 save percentage, and a 1.45 goals-against average. He also had an 18-13-5 record, a .907 save percentage, and a 2.71 goals-against average in 37 ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears in 2024-25.

Lundmark, 24, had four goals, 10 assists, 14 points, and a minus-21 rating in 66 games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL this past season. He signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning this summer.

Sabourin, 33, played in one game this past season with the San Jose Sharks, where he recorded zero points, two hits, and a minus-2 rating. He primarily played with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, however, posting 10 goals, 25 points, and 111 penalty minutes in 68 games.

As for Santini, the 30-year-old defenseman recorded six goals, 11 assists, 17 points, and a plus-10 rating in 58 games this past season with the Crunch. He also played in one game with the Lightning during the 2024-25 season, where he had zero points, one hit, two blocks, and an even plus/minus rating.