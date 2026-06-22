Battle of Florida Heats Up After Panthers Acquire Brady Tkachuk

The Lightning are expected to be active leading up to free agency on July 1. On Friday, they traded defenseman Darren Raddysh to Toronto in a sign-and-trade deal, receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Raddysh is coming off a breakout season in Tampa Bay, recording 22 goals and 70 points while finishing plus-21 and averaging 22:42 of ice time per game. He tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 26 power-play points and led all blueliners with 10 power-play goals, so the Lightning will have an offensive hole to fill.