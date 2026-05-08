BREAKING: Nikita Kucherov Named Finalist for Hart Trophy For Third Straight Season
As the old saying goes, only three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Nikita Kucherov being a finalist for the Hart Trophy. That may not be exactly how it goes, but it's close enough at this point.
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has been named as one of three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy for the third straight season. The award is given annually “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Kucherov has won it once previously, at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.
This season, Kucherov finished the campaign with the second highest point total of his career, with 130 in 76 games. His 1.71 points per game was the highest rate in the NHL among players to play more than a single game.
Kucherov finished eight points behind fellow finalist Connor McDavid (138) for the league lead in points, however the Russian winger played six less games over the course of the season. Kucherov's 44 goals placed him eighth in the league in goal scoring as well.
Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who led the league with 53 goals, was also named as a finalist for the Hart Trophy.
Kucherov has also been named as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award, the most valuable player as voted upon by the players, which he won last spring.