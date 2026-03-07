Corey Perry Back in Lightning Lineup Against Maple Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning will get a familiar boost on Saturday, as Corey Perry is set to return to the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Acquired from the Los Angeles Kings less than 24 hours ago, Perry told the media he will play despite landing in Toronto at 4 a.m. EST.
The veteran forward, who has 11 goals and 28 points in 50 games this season, previously spent two seasons with the Lightning, including the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2022. Perry is expected to slot into the bottom-six and provide scoring while Nick Paul, Gage Goncalves and Dominic James all battle through injuries.
What makes Perry valuable is not only his experience and skill, but also his ability to get under opponents’ skin. The Lightning have overcome a number of key injuries this season to put themselves in a position to contend again. Perry will add depth and a leadership presence to their forward group.
“It’s not so much about his production on the ice — although I expect him to contribute,” said BriseBois. “It’s also the impact he has on everyone else and how he can make the rest of the team better. That’s why I think we moved the needle a little bit today in the right direction.”
Perry skated with Conor Geekie and Scott Sabourin on the fourth line during morning skate.