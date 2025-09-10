Ex-Lightning Forward Signs PTO With Big Rival

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Motte has landed a professional tryout (PTO) with one of the team's biggest rivals.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers have signed Motte to a PTO.

Motte is among the veteran unrestricted free agents (UFAs) still looking for a contract for the 2025-26 season. However, after landing this PTO with the Panthers, he is now another step closer to potentially landing one.

Motte was a member of the Lightning during the 2023-24 season, where he primarily played in their bottom six. In 69 games with the Bolts that campaign, he recorded six goals, nine points, 41 takeaways, 97 hits, and a minus-8 rating.

Motte's time with the Lightning ended this past off-season when he signed with the Detroit Red Wings. In 55 games with the Original Six club in 2024-25, he recorded four goals, nine points, and 72 hits.

It will now be interesting to see if Motte can successfully earn a contract from the Panthers for the season through his PTO from here.

