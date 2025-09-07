NHL Rumors: 5 Lightning PTO Targets To Consider

With it now being September, hockey season is rapidly approaching. Training camps start later this month, so we are starting to see more unrestricted free agents (UFAs) landing professional tryouts (PTOs). This should only continue to be the case as the first half of this month carries on, too.

If the Tampa Bay Lightning want to explore other potential depth options for their roster, they certainly could go down the PTO route. Due to this, let's look at five players who the Lightning should consider inviting to training camp on a PTO now.

Max Pacioretty, LW

The Lightning are looking for another veteran forward with skill, Max Pacioretty could be worth taking a chance with a PTO. The 36-year-old winger spent this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he posted five goals and 13 points in 37 games. However, he notably stepped up his play during the playoffs for Toronto, as he had three goals and eight points in 11 games. This included three consecutive two-point games.

Besides having the potential to provide solid depth offensive production, Pacioretty is also not afraid to throw the body, as he had 105 hits this past season. With this, he would be an intriguing player for the Bolts to invite to training camp on a PTO.

Pacioretty has recorded 335 goals, 346 assists, 681 points, and a plus-53 rating in 939 career NHL games. He also served as captain of the Montreal Canadiens from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

Matt Grzelcyk, D

After losing Nick Perbix to the Nashville Predators in free agency, it would not hurt for them to add another NHL-caliber defenseman to their roster. When looking at the UFAs still available, Matt Grzelcyk is undoubtedly the top blueliner left.

Grzelcyk spent this past season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he scored one goal and set career highs with 39 assists and 40 points. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to provide solid offense from the point for the Lightning if he earned a contract for the season. Overall, he would be a solid veteran for the Lightning to take a chance on and could compete for a spot on their bottom pairing.



In 527 career NHL games over nine seasons split between the Boston Bruins and Penguins, Grzelcyk has posted 26 goals, 149 assists, 175 points, and a plus-131 rating.

Craig Smith, RW

If the Lightning want to explore more options for their bottom six, Craig Smith stands out as a possible PTO target. The 36-year-old has been a solid two-way forward in this league for quite some time and could be a decent player for the Bolts to add to their fourth line because of it.

Smith split this past season between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, recording nine goals and 18 points in 59 games. While his offense is not as high as it was during his prime years, his defensive play and experience could be good for the Lightning to bring in on a PTO.

Smith has played in 987 career NHL games over 14 seasons, where he has recorded 220 goals, 232 assists, 452 points, and a plus-88 rating.

Robby Fabbri, LW/C

Robby Fabbri is another interesting UFA who could be worth taking a look at on a PTO. The 29-year-old forward had a tough year with the Anaheim Ducks in 2024-25, posting eight goals and eight assists in 44 games. However, he also just had 18 goals and 32 points in 68 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24, so he has the ability to chip in offensively when playing at his best.

If the Lightning brought in Fabbri on a PTO, he would give them another option to consider for their third line. Thus, he could be worth taking a chance on, especially when noting that he has scored at least 15 goals four times in his career.

Fabbri has posted 106 goals, 110 assists, 216 points, and 524 hits in 442 career NHL games over nine seasons. He also won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues back in 2019, so he has good playoff experience.

Jon Merrill, D

Jon Merrill would also be a solid blueliner for the Lightning to invite to training camp on a PTO. The left-shot blueliner played in 70 games last season with the Minnesota Wild, where he had two goals, six points, and 85 hits.

Overall, the Lightning could use a seventh defenseman after losing Perbix this summer, and Merill could fit in wonderfully in the role if he earned a contract for the season. It would not hurt to have a defensive defenseman like him in their depth, especially when noting that he has 12 years of NHL experience on his resume.

In 682 career NHL games, Merill has recorded 24 goals, 91 assists, 115 points, and 867 blocks.