Ex-Lightning Forward Signs With Central Club

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Adam Erne has earned a contract for the season. The Dallas Stars have announced that they have signed Erne to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

Erne was on a professional tryout (PTO) with the Stars during training camp and the preseason. Clearly, the former Bolt must have impressed the Central Division club, as he has now officially landed a contract from them.

Erne spent this season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 10 games with the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate, he recorded one assist, eight penalty minutes, and a minus-5 rating.

Erne started his NHL career with the Lightning after being selected by the Atlantic Division club with the 33rd overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 114 games over three seasons as a member of the Lightning, the 6-foot-1 forward recorded 13 goals, 14 assists, 27 points, 62 penalty minutes, and 267 hits.

Erne's time with the Lightning ended during the 2019 NHL offseason when he was traded to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

