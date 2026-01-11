Kucherov’s hot streak pushes Lightning to road win against Flyers

On Saturday, the Lightning picked up their ninth straight win with a 7–2 victory over the Flyers, marking their longest win streak, since winning 11 in a row during the 2019–20 season. The run comes after a difficult stretch in which the Bolts went 2–6–1.
"When we lost seven of nine, we didn't change the way we played, we just kept going," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after the game. "I thought we were playing pretty well when we weren't getting points. I liked our game. And now the guys are getting rewarded.
"You want to put yourself in a position to make the playoffs, you have to have a couple of these streaks. What do they say? Nine is a fluke, 10 would be a streak."
Nikita Kucherov wasted no time setting the tone.
He gave the Lightning a 1–0 lead just 1:49 into the first period and added a second goal a few minutes later, continuing a stretch of play that is once again flying under the radar.
Kucherov finished with two goals and two primary assists, making him the first NHL player to record eight consecutive multi-point games since former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos did it in 2022. Connor McDavid is the only other active player to reach that milestone, doing so over eight straight games in 2018–19.
"It doesn't necessarily surprise me, but I'm just so impressed by it," said Brayden Point. "It's every year. I think a lot of it is not only his talent, but his dedication and his work ethic. He's our best player, and he works the hardest. There's a reason why, not only was he gifted, but he's worked really hard to become one of the best players in the League."
Nick Paul extended the Lightning’s lead to 3–1 at 13:37 of the second period, scoring on the rebound of a shot from Charle-Edouard D’Astous. The Lightning then scored four times on eight shots in the third period, with contributions from Gage Goncalves, Brandon Hagel, and Yanni Gourde. Goncalves, who has been skating on the top line with Point and Kucherov, had two of the goals in the third period.
"Probably early on in my career I don't make that play," Goncalves said. "But being with Kucherov and Point, they're telling me to hold on to it and make plays. When you get a chance to beat a guy, if that's the play, then beat him, that kind of stuff. 'Pointer' has been really great, so has 'Kuch.' Them having belief in me makes my confidence go even more."
The Lightning continued to show their effectiveness on the road, improving to a 15-4-3 record away from home. They know getting an early lead puts them in a strong position. As of Sunday morning, the Bolts are second in the league in goals scored on the road while allowing the fewest of any team in the NHL.
“We’ve been doing a good job of playing with the lead this last month or two,” said Goncalves. “We’re a confident group once we get the lead, and having those two goals from Kuch is no surprise. He’s the best player in the world. I’ll say it over and over again. He’s been unbelievable for us, and I honestly think he’ll continue to even get better.”
The two teams will meet again in Philadelphia on Monday.