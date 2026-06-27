Lightning Announce Preliminary 2026 Development Camp Roster

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the preliminary roster and schedule for their 2026 Development Camp, which begins Monday, June 29, with on-ice testing and concludes with a 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday.
The annual camp will feature many of the organization’s top prospects, recent NHL Draft picks, invitees, and additional participants as they continue their development ahead of the 2026-27 season. Among the attendees are the Lightning’s 2025 draft picks: Ethan Czata, Aiden Foster, Everett Baldwin, Marco Mignosa, Grant Spada, and goaltender Caleb Heil.
The roster also includes 2026 OHL and Memorial Cup champions Sam O’Reilly and newly addition Jack Pridham, as well as 2024 draft picks Jan Golicic, Hagen Burrows, and Harrison Meneghin.
O’Reilly made history last month as the first player in OHL history to appear in four straight championship series.
“The way he plays the game already, even a small sample we got in training camp, tells me he probably won’t need that much time in order to be able to come here and contribute, because he already plays a pro-style game,” Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said at the end of the season.
“If he can adjust to the pace and the physicality, as soon as he’s got that figured out, I think his game is already so textbook in how he plays,” BriseBois added. “He’s got a really mature game that he carries in every night for his junior team or even the national team.”
The preliminary roster consists of 19 players: 12 forwards, four defensemen, and three goaltenders. Fans will be able to watch all 3-on-3 tournament games on Thursday and Friday live for free on the Lightning App and The Spot Tampa Bay 66.
Additional players are expected to be added to the roster following the conclusion of the 2026 NHL Draft, which continues through Saturday.