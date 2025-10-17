Lightning Call Up Defenseman From AHL

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made a roster move, as they have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

The Lightning calling up Santini comes after defenseman Max Crozier getting injured. With this, Santini will now give the Lightning another defenseman to work with on their NHL roster.

Santini has played in two games so far this season with the Crunch, where he has recorded one assist, two penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he recorded six goals, 11 assists, 17 points, 20 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating in 58 games this past season with the Crunch. He also had one assist in three playoff games for the Crunch this past spring.

Santini played in one game last season for the Lightning, which was on Dec. 12, 2024 against the Calgary Flames. During it, the 6-foot-3 blueliner recorded one shot, one hit, two blocks, and an even plus/minus rating in 11:37 of ice time.

Santini was selected by the New Jersey Devils with the 42nd overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 124 career NHL games split between the Devils, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Lightning, he has recorded five goals, 16 assists, 21 points, 167 blocks, 298 hits, and a minus-8 rating.