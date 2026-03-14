Lightning Could Get Cernak, Paul Back vs. Hurricanes

The Tampa Bay Lightning could get a boost to their lineup on Saturday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena.
Veteran defenseman Erik Cernak and center Nick Paul both practiced Friday and could be options to return.
Cernak left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres after a fight broke out early in the second period with Michael Kesselring. He did not return and has been out with an upper-body injury that past two games. Cernak was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is considered a game-time decision.
Paul has missed the last 11 games after sustaining an injury in overtime during the 2026 NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 1. Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler told reporters that Paul would be evaluated following Friday’s practice.
Meanwhile, winger Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Darren Raddysh did not participate in Friday’s session, with both receiving body maintenance days.