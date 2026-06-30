Lightning Development Camp Opens with Top Prospects, 2026 Draft Picks on the Ice

With the NHL Draft complete and free agency around the corner, the Lightning shifted their focus to the future as the organization’s 2026 Development Camp opened Monday with player testing and on-ice sessions.
Among the attendees are OHL and Memorial Cup champions Sam O’Reilly and Jack Pridham, whose rights were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this month. O’Reilly made history last month as the first player in OHL history to appear in four consecutive championship series.
“The way he plays the game already, even a small sample we got in training camp, tells me he probably won’t need that much time in order to be able to come here and contribute, because he already plays a pro-style game,” Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said at the end of the season.
“If he can adjust to the pace and the physicality, as soon as he’s got that figured out, I think his game is already so textbook in how he plays,” BriseBois added. “He’s got a really mature game that he carries in every night for his junior team or even the national team.”
The roster also includes 2026 NHL Draft picks Oleg Kulebiakin, Tomas Kralovic, Morgan Anderberg, Cooper Soller and Max Vilen, with Kulebiakin expected to arrive Wednesday due to travel.
Anthony Thomas-Maroon, the son of three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Lightning forward Pat Maroon, is also attending development camp.
2026 Lightning Development Camp Groups for Tuesday, June 30
Group A:
Elliot Arnett, Everett Baldwin, Warren Clark, Carlin Dezainde, Joe Connor, Cooper Soller, Connor Kurth, Jack Pridham, Jayson Shaugabay, Morgan Anderberg, Marco Mignosa, Sam O’Reilly
Group B:
Jan Golicic, Grant Spada, Max Vilen, Tomas Kralovic, Aiden Foster, Anthony Thomas-Maroon, Jacob Mathieu, Klavs Veinbergs, Hagen Burrows, Ethan Czata