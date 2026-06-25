Lightning Hold Seven Picks Ahead of 2026 NHL Draft

The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which was held on May 5. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the lottery and will select first overall, while the San Jose Sharks will pick second. The Lightning traded their 2026 first-round pick (No. 25 overall) to Seattle at last year’s trade deadline in the deal for Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. On Sunday, that same pick was sent to Florida and then Ottawa in the trade that brought Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers.