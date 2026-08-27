Lightning Ice Installation Set for Saturday at Benchmark International Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Benchmark International Arena staff will begin installing the ice for the 2026-27 season on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Lightning ice crew will start by laying down a base coat of water on the arena’s concrete floor. That will be followed by a layer of white paint before the crew begins adding the lines, markings and logos that will transform the floor into a hockey rink.
One of the more unique parts of the process will take place at center ice.
Beginning around 11 a.m., the crew will start preparing the Lightning logo, which will feature the names of more than 6,000 people frozen into the ice. The names will include Bolt for Life members, partners, suite holders and full-time employees of Vinik Sports Group.
The process will continue throughout the day before the rink is sealed and flooded overnight.
Here is the current schedule for Saturday’s ice installation:
9 a.m. – First flood with water
9:30 a.m. – White paint is applied
10 a.m. – White paint is sealed and the ice is flooded with water
11 a.m. – Center line is prepared and the center-ice logo process begins
12-5 p.m. – Remaining hockey lines are strung and painted
5 p.m. – Advertisements are laid out and sealed
6-8 p.m. – Center logo is painted and sealed
8 p.m. – Entire rink is sealed and around-the-clock flooding begins
While the Lightning still have a few weeks to go before the start of training camp, Saturday’s ice installation is one of the first visible signs that hockey season is right around the corner.