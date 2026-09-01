Lightning Ice Installation Signals Start of 2026-27 Season

The countdown is on for the Lightning to open the regular season on Oct. 1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden before returning to Tampa for their home opener on Oct. 3.
On Saturday morning, the Lightning ice crew began installing the ice at Benchmark International Arena. The process typically begins a few weeks before the start of preseason games.
The crew started by laying down a base coat of water on the arena’s concrete floor, followed by a layer of white paint. From there, the ice will take shape as the lines, markings and logos are added to transform the floor into a hockey rink.
Beginning around 11 a.m., the crew began working on the Lightning logo, which featured the names of more than 6,000 people, including Bolt for Life members, partners, suite holders and full-time employees of Vinik Sports Group.
The Lightning will begin the preseason on Sept. 20 at home against the Nashville Predators, marking the next step toward the start of the 2026-27 season.