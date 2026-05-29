Lightning Prospect Noah Steen Advances to Semifinals at IIHF World Championship
So far, it's been the spring of Steen for Team Norway at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Noah Steen is currently second on Norway in points, despite not recording a single assist to this point in the tournament, but Norway has a major test ahead of them as they'll face Switzerland in the semifinals on Saturday.
Steen's six goals have been a major difference-maker for Norway, as he's currently tied for the team lead with Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tinus Luc Koblar. More notably, the majority of Steen's goals have come in big games. He scored twice against Canada, helping the Norwegians push the Canadians to overtime, and also scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Sweden.
Against Switzerland, Steen will face a very tough test though, namely Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser. Moser has had an impressive tournament in his own right, tallying five points, all assists, while also going +11 to this stage.
With a trip to the tournament's finals on the line, Steen will have to find a way to outperform his potential future teammate on Saturday. It'll be easier said than done, but one thing is for certain: it'll be an entertaining game to watch for Lightning fans.