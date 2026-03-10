Logo
Tampa Bay Lightning
Powered by Roundtable
Lightning’s Erik Cernak Out Against Columbus Blue Jackets cover image

Lightning’s Erik Cernak Out Against Columbus Blue Jackets

Diandra Loux
10h
Partner
214Members·2,121Posts
Diandraloux@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without Erik Cernak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Cernak dropped the gloves with Michael Kesselring just six seconds into the second period on Sunday in an 8-7 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He went down awkwardly during the fight and did not return.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday that Cernak will be considered day-to-day following Tuesday’s game. Steven Santini was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch to give the Lightning an extra defenseman while Cernak is out.

Some good news on the injury front: the Lightning will have forward Gage Goncalves back in the lineup. Goncalves has been out since Feb. 28 when he sustained a lower-body injury while being cross-checked by Rasmus Dahlin of the Sabres. 

Latest News