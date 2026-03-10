Lightning’s Erik Cernak Out Against Columbus Blue Jackets

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without Erik Cernak when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Benchmark International Arena.
Cernak dropped the gloves with Michael Kesselring just six seconds into the second period on Sunday in an 8-7 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He went down awkwardly during the fight and did not return.
Head coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday that Cernak will be considered day-to-day following Tuesday’s game. Steven Santini was recalled from the Syracuse Crunch to give the Lightning an extra defenseman while Cernak is out.