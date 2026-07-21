Lightning Schedule Features Early John Carlson Reunion With Capitals

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced their regular-season schedule for 2026-27, which will feature a total of 84 games.
The Lightning will start the season on the road at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 1. They’ll then return home to host the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3, setting up an early matchup against the team John Carlson spent the majority of his career.
Carlson played 17 seasons with the Capitals before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline. For the veteran defenseman, joining the Lightning meant finding stability again for he and his family.
“I know the pedigree of the organization and certainly the players,” he said. “From guys that have been through there, behind the scenes and all that, and also playing against them for so many years and seeing just what’s there on display every night has been fun to watch and not play against."
"From that standpoint it’s a slam dunk. I think it’s a fabulous place to live, raise kids and have a family in a great environment. There’s really zero drawback to coming to Tampa."
Carlson has recorded 84 points (21 goals, 63 assists) in 149 career NHL playoff games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, playing alongside longtime Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, who signed a one-year contract extension to remain with the Capitals for the 2026-27 season.
"I’m a competitor, I want to get better all the time. I want to find ways to improve and certainly with how great the League is right now, how great these players are, and they’re only getting better,” said Carlson. “You just have to keep being a student of the game and keep finding ways, keep finding niches to better yourself, and I think that’s what I’ve set my mind to doing, especially the last couple of years."
"I’ve been super lucky to play with world-class Hall of Fame hockey players. I just can’t wait to see this group of them and learn from them every day and see them up close and personal.”