Lightning Sign New Forward Prospect

The Tampa Bay Lightning have added to their prospect pool, as they have signed forward Dominic James to a two-year, entry-level contract.

James was originally drafted with the 173rd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft but did not sign an entry-level deal with the Central Division club. As a result of this, he became a free agent, and the Lightning have brought him in.

James just completed his fourth season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and it was a strong year for the 6-foot forward. In 35 games with the school, he set new career highs with 14 goals and 30 points. Overall, it was certainly a solid campaign for the Plymouth, Michigan native, and he will now be looking to build off it after landing his entry-level deal with the Lightning.

Overall, there is no harm in the Lightning bringing in a solid prospect like James to their system. The 23-year-old forward could blossom into an NHL talent later down the road, and it will be very intriguing to see how he performs during the 2025-26 season from here.

