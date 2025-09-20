19 Days Until Opening Night: Lightning's History Of No. 19

The 2025-26 season is rapidly approaching for the Tampa Bay Lightning, as they are now only 19 days from their season opener against the Ottawa Senators. With this, the Lightning are less than three weeks away from getting their regular season started, which is certainly exciting news for Bolts fans.

With the Lightning now being 19 days from the start of their regular season, let's take a look at all eight players who have worn No. 19 for the Atlantic Division club. Out of the bunch, there is one player who undoubtedly stands out from the rest, as he was a big star during his days with the Bolts.

Brian Bradley, C (1992-93 to 1997-98)

The first player to wear No. 19 for the Lightning was forward Brian Bradley. The Kitchener, Ontario native sported the number during each of his six years with the Lightning, which was from the 1992-93 campaign to the 1997-98 season.

Bradley undoubtedly had success as a member of the Lightning, as he recorded 111 goals, 189 assists, and 300 points in 328 games. This included him setting career highs with 42 goals and 86 points in 80 games with the Lightning in 1992-93. He was also a two-time All-Star during his time with the Bolts.

Steve Martins, C (1999-00)

The next player to wear No. 19 for the Lightning was forward Steve Martins. The Gatineau, Quebec native sported the number during the 1999-00 season. In 57 games that season with the Atlantic Division club, he recorded five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and a minus-11 rating.

Martins switched to No. 27 during the 2000-01 season with the Lightning, which would be his last with the team. In 20 games for the Bolts that campaign, he posted one goal and one assist. He ended that season as a member of the New York Islanders.

Brad Richards, C (2000-01 to 2007-08)

Brad Richards sported No. 19 for the Lightning during each of his seven seasons with the club. He is undoubtedly the most notable player to wear No. 19 for the Bolts, as he was a big star during his time in Tampa Bay.

In 552 games over seven seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded 150 goals, 339 assists, and 489 points. This included him scoring 23 goals and setting career highs with 68 assists and 91 points in 82 games with the Lightning during the 2005-06 season. He also won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with the Lightning in 2004. His time with the Lightning ended when he was traded to the Dallas Stars in 2007-08.

Stephane Veilleux, LW (2009-10)

The next player to sport No. 19 for the Lightning was forward Stephane Veilleux. The 2001 third-round pick did so during the 2009-10 season, where he recorded three goals, six assists, nine points, and 87 hits.

This would be Veilleux's only season with the Lightning, as he later played for the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild before playing his final NHL campaign in 2014-15.

Dominic Moore, C (2010-11 to 2011-12)

Dominic Moore was the next Lightning player to wear No. 19, as he did during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. In 133 games over two seasons as a member of the Lightning, the Thornhill, Ontario native posted 22 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points. This included him scoring a career-high 18 goals and recording 32 points in 77 games with the Lightning in 2010-11.

Moore's time with the Bolts came to an end during the 2011-12 season when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks.

B.J. Crombeen, RW (2012-13 to 2013-14)

The next Lightning player to sport No. 19 was B.J. Crombeen, as he wore the number from 2012-13 to 2013-14. In 99 games over two seasons as a member of the Lightning, he recorded four goals, 14 assists, 18 points, and 191 penalty minutes.

Crombeen played his final NHL season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2014-15, where he posted three goals, six points, and 79 penalty minutes.

Cory Conacher, LW (2016-17)

When Cory Conacher returned to the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, he wore No. 19. In 11 games for the Bolts that campaign, he posted one goal and four points.

In five seasons over two stints with the Lightning, Conacher recorded 18 goals, 23 assists, and 41 points in 87 games.

Barclay Goodrow, RW/C (2019-20 to 2020-21)

Barclay Goodrow is the most recent player to wear No. 19 for the Lightning, as he did during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. In 63 games with the Lightning over that span, he recorded six goals, 22 points, 133 hits, and a plus-16 rating. He also won the Stanley Cup in each of his two years as a member of the Lightning.

Currently, Goodrow is a member of the Sharks, which is his second stint with the team.

