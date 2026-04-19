Lightning vs Canadiens Game 1: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

Playoff hockey returns to Tampa tonight.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to start their playoff run tonight, as they host the first game of their series against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.
Although the Lightning are considered the favorites based on seeding and their postseason experience, it’s hard to imagine a more even playoff series. During the regular season, the Bolts faced the Canadiens four times. Each team picked up two wins, with the Lightning winning both of the early season games while the Canadiens won both of the more recent affairs.
Both teams finished the season with 106 points. On top of that, both teams also finished the regular season with a loss. While there are a lot of interesting playoff matchups in the first round, it’s safe to say that none seem more equal than this one.
The game will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max nationally in the United States following the game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. In Canada, it’ll be available on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports. In the Tampa market, it will also be available on The Spot.
Projected Lines (Per NHL.com):
Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc - Oliver Kapanen - Kirby Dach
Jake Evans - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson
Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble - Xhekaj Arber
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Tampa Bay Lightning
Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Corey Perry - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson