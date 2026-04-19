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Lightning vs Canadiens Game 1: Projected Lineups, Where to Watch & More

William Espy
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Playoff hockey returns to Tampa tonight.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to start their playoff run tonight, as they host the first game of their series against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena. 

Although the Lightning are considered the favorites based on seeding and their postseason experience, it’s hard to imagine a more even playoff series. During the regular season, the Bolts faced the Canadiens four times. Each team picked up two wins, with the Lightning winning both of the early season games while the Canadiens won both of the more recent affairs.

Both teams finished the season with 106 points. On top of that, both teams also finished the regular season with a loss. While there are a lot of interesting playoff matchups in the first round, it’s safe to say that none seem more equal than this one.

The game will be broadcast on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max nationally in the United States following the game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings. In Canada, it’ll be available on CBC, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports. In the Tampa market, it will also be available on The Spot.

Projected Lines (Per NHL.com):

Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier - Alex Newhook - Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc - Oliver Kapanen - Kirby Dach

Jake Evans - Phillip Danault - Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble - Xhekaj Arber

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Tampa Bay Lightning

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul

Corey Perry - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

The Tampa Bay Lightning are expected to get a boost for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rookie forward Dominic James has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.
thehockeynews.comDominic James Activated Off IR, Expected to Return for Lightning in Game 1The Tampa Bay Lightning are expected to get a boost for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rookie forward Dominic James has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to be in the lineup Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens at Benchmark International Arena.
Just one day before the Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens, the team will get their captain back. Coach Jon Cooper said Saturday that Victor Hedman has rejoined the group following a leave of absence and will travel for the series.
thehockeynews.comVictor Hedman Rejoins Lightning Ahead of Game 1, Not Expected to PlayJust one day before the Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens, the team will get their captain back. Coach Jon Cooper said Saturday that Victor Hedman has rejoined the group following a leave of absence and will travel for the series.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be seeing an old friend in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
thehockeynews.comCanadiens' Martin St. Louis has "Zero" Emotions Attached to Lightning Right NowThe Tampa Bay Lightning will be seeing an old friend in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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