Lightning Without Cirelli and Point Ahead of Olympic Break

On Tuesday, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that both Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point will miss the team’s next two games due to injury.

Cirelli was injured in Sunday’s Stadium Series matchup at Raymond James Stadium after absorbing an open-ice hit from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic at center ice with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. Cirelli did not return to the game.

Cooper said Cirelli's injury “was kind of a stinger," but did not elaborate after the game.

"Cirelli's a tough kid. For him not to come back, clearly there's something wrong with him," said Cooper. "So hopefully he'll be OK. There's some big games coming up ahead for him."

Point has been sidelined since Jan. 12 after suffering an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 29-year-old has 11 goals and 19 assists in 36 games this season. He has been back on the ice skating, which indicates he is progressing. 

