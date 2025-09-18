New Lightning Forward Is Player To Watch

Training camp is here for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which means that the 2025-26 season is rapidly approaching. The Lightning certainly have some players to watch with the new campaign right around the corner. One of them is newcomer Pontus Holmberg.

After the Toronto Maple Leafs elected not to tender him a qualifying offer this summer, Holmberg became an unrestricted free agent (UFA) and signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with the Lightning. While this may not be one of the big signings of the summer, Holmberg has the potential to be a nice surprise for the Lightning.

When noting that Holmberg is a smart two-way forward who can play multiple positions, he could end up becoming a very solid part of the Lightning's bottom six. This will especially be the case if the change of scenery helps the 2018 sixth-round pick tap into his offensive potential a bit more. Furthermore, due to his defensive play, he will also give the Lightning another strong option to work with on their penalty kill.

In 68 games this past season with the Maple Leafs, Holmberg scored seven goals and set new career highs with 12 assists and 19 points. It will now be interesting to see how he builds off his solid season as a member of the Lightning from here.

