Nikita Kucherov named NHL Second Star of the Week

The 32-year-old forward recorded three assists in a 4-1 win over San Jose on Jan. 20, then scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in a 2-1 victory against Chicago on Jan. 23. He capped the week with a four-point effort (1 goal, 3 assists) in an 8-5 loss to Columbus on Jan. 24, marking his fourth four-point game of the 2025-26 season.