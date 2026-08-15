Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning to Host Inaugural Season Kickoff On Saturday

The Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning will host a kickoff event for its inaugural season on Saturday, August 15 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel. Players will get their first look at their new uniforms and equipment, along with the newly renovated Jr. Lightning locker rooms. Players will also take part in on-ice practices and skills sessions.
In February, the organization announced the launch of the Jr. Lightning program, a new youth hockey program that will feature a Tier 1 (AAA) boys division and a Tier 2 (AA) girls division. Operated directly by the Lightning, the initiative marks the first time the organization has overseen a program of this kind.
The Jr. Lightning program features several familiar names with deep ties to hockey in Tampa, including Lightning alumni and coaches Braydon Coburn, Jassen Cullimore, Mathieu Garon, Adam Hall, Glen Metropolit, John Tucker, Nikita Alexeev and Stan Neckar.
Tyler Watkins will manage the Tier 1 boys program, while Aaron Humphrey and Kelley Steadman will oversee the Tier 2 girls program.
Built around USA Hockey’s Athlete Development Model, the Jr. Lightning will focus on consistent weekday training, experienced coaching and a development path centered on the individual player. The structure is designed to create a sustainable and affordable program while strengthening community relationships and further advancing youth hockey in the Tampa Bay area.