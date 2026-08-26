Victor Hedman Details Difficult Season, Fresh Start in NHL.com Interview

"For me, it's just feeling healthy and feeling like my body is where I want it to be," Hedman said on Tuesday. "You're on the ice every day, you're in the gym and you feel good, and that makes, obviously, the mental part easier too when you feel you can perform in your job to the fullest extent. I'm sure it's going to take me a few games to get back into the rhythm of playing in the League since I haven't played in a long time, but I'm super fresh, hungry and super motivated to go out there and play my best hockey."