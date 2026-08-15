Victor Hedman Ranked Among NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen

Despite playing just 33 games last season, Victor Hedman remains one of the NHL’s top defensemen.
NHL Network producers and analysts ranked the top 20 defensemen in the League right now as part of the second installment of a nine-part series, with the Tampa Bay Lightning captain coming in at No. 18.
Hedman played an NHL career-low 33 games last season. An elbow injury sidelined him for 22 games, and he later missed the final 15 games of the regular season and the Lightning’s seven-game Eastern Conference First Round loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as he stepped away to focus on his mental health.
Despite his limited time on the ice, Hedman still showed why he remains one of the League’s most respected defensemen.
He finished the season with 17 points, including one goal and 16 assists. His 1.32 points per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time was also above his NHL career average of 1.26.
“At 35 years old, Hedman can still be an effective defenseman and a workhorse capable of playing big minutes in all situations. He should be even better with good health on the ice and the mental refresh he got off of it.”
After missing significant time last season, Hedman said he will look to return to full health for the 2026-27 season.