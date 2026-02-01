Victor Hedman Returns to Practice Ahead of Stadium Series

The Lightning could have their captain back for Sunday’s Stadium Series game. Victor Hedman took part in a full practice on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, signaling a potential return to the lineup. Hedman was the first player to walk out of the Lightning dressing room and lead the team onto the ice for practice.
“It’s so good to see him back at practice, smiling and zipping around,” said Nick Paul. “It was good to have him back.”
The veteran defenseman has been sidelined since Dec. 9 after suffering an injury against the Montreal Canadiens. Hedman was placed on injured reserve two days later and has been recovering from elbow surgery. Hedman received stick taps from his teammates at center ice following practice, indicating he will be ready to play.
“I think you saw at the end of practice there what happened,” said Jon Cooper. “So, you know, barring him coming in saying no, which I think is extremely doubtful, most likely he’ll play.”
“Sweden, the country Sweden, can take a huge breath.”