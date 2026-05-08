A Great Opportunity Awaits Joseph Woll As Maple Leafs Goaltender Will Represent USA At The World Hockey Championship As Likely No. 1

After a rough season in Toronto, Joseph Woll heads to Switzerland with a chance to remind the hockey world, and himself, what he's capable of.
To say Joseph Woll’s season with the Toronto Maple Leafs was less than ideal would be an understatement. From missing the first month due to a personal leave to the club’s first playoff miss in 10 years, the goaltender will be donning the pads this month.
USA Hockey announced its preliminary roster Thursday for the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Switzerland, and the 27-year-old netminder is on it.
For Woll, this represents more than just another international tournament. It’s a chance to reset, rebuild confidence, and remind himself — and the hockey world — why he’s long been viewed as one of America’s top goaltending prospects.
The 2025-26 NHL season was a step backward for Woll after a promising 2024-25 campaign where he posted a 2.73 GAA and .909 save percentage in 42 games. This year, he appeared in 39 contests (38 starts), finishing with a 15-16-7 record, 3.34 GAA, and .899 save percentage. The numbers don’t tell the full story, of course. Toronto’s defensive inconsistencies and injury issues often left Woll exposed, but there’s no denying the season tested his mental fortitude.
Heading to Zurich and Fribourg for the Worlds (May 15-31) offers Woll a fresh environment. He’ll compete against some of the world’s best in a high-stakes but lower-pressure setting compared to the relentless scrutiny of a Maple Leafs season. With fellow NHLers like Matthew Tkachuk headlining the roster, Woll is positioned as the likely No. 1 goalie among a group that includes Devin Cooley and Drew Commesso.
This won’t be Woll’s first rodeo on the international stage. In fact, his résumé with Team USA runs deep and dates back to his time with the National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor.
As a U17 player in 2014, Woll helped the U.S. to silver at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He followed that up with strong showings at the U18 level, including a bronze medal in 2016 where he posted an impressive 1.34 GAA and .947 save percentage in three games.
His World Junior Championship experience is particularly noteworthy. In 2017, Woll backstopped the U.S. to gold, going 2-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .935 save percentage in limited but crucial duty. The following year, he started five games en route to bronze, finishing with a 2.71 GAA. Those tournaments showcased his poise under pressure and ability to thrive in a team-first environment.
Now, after a trying Leafs season, this Worlds appearance comes at an ideal time. International hockey often rewards goalies who play with freedom and structure. The U.S. team, featuring a mix of NHL talent, prospects, and veterans like Justin Faulk, should provide solid support in front of Woll, something that was inconsistent in Toronto at times.
A strong performance in Switzerland could help Woll regain the swagger he showed in previous years. Goaltending is as much mental as it is physical, and a change of scenery with familiar red, white, and blue colors could spark a bounce-back.
Woll joins a proud tradition of American goalies who have used the Worlds as a springboard. The tournament also serves as valuable preparation should he earn consideration for future Olympic rosters.