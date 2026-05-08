A Great Opportunity Awaits Joseph Woll As Maple Leafs Goaltender Will Represent USA At The World Hockey Championship As Likely No. 1

Heading to Zurich and Fribourg for the Worlds (May 15-31) offers Woll a fresh environment. He’ll compete against some of the world’s best in a high-stakes but lower-pressure setting compared to the relentless scrutiny of a Maple Leafs season. With fellow NHLers like Matthew Tkachuk headlining the roster, Woll is positioned as the likely No. 1 goalie among a group that includes Devin Cooley and Drew Commesso.