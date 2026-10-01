A 'Sharp' Anthony Stolarz, Easton Cowan In The Spotlight, And More Takeaways From Maple Leafs' First Win Of 2026-27 Against Islanders

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'He Was A Puck Hound': Maple Leafs' Jim Hiller With High Praise On Easton Cowan, Reveals Standouts For First Day Of Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller was pleased with how his group performed on the first day of training camp. He revealed who his standouts were, including some high praise for Easton Cowan.