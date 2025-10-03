Anthony Stolarz Makes 40 Saves And Other Takeaways From Maple Leafs' Pre-Season Loss To Red Wings

Just one more game until the Toronto Maple Leafs' pre-season is over. We're almost there.

Toronto iced what could be their opening night lineup on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. It was the pre-season debut for Simon Benoit, who was playing on the right side of Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Easton Cowan remained in the lineup as he hopes to have a spot on the team when the regular season begins next week.

Auston Matthews got the Maple Leafs on the board in the first period during a power play. Morgan Rielly fired a shot towards the net, and the puck eventually popped out to Matthews, who easily buried it by Cam Talbot six seconds in.

It was an eventful first half of the game, with Toronto on the penalty kill for a good chunk of it. They finished with a perfect PK (six-for-six) against the Red Wings. Anthony Stolarz stood tall and made several key saves until Dylan Larkin found the back of the net in the third period.

Alex DeBrincat added the other goal (and there was an empty-netter) as Toronto fell 3-1 to the Red Wings.

Third line looked strong in moments

When Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube moved Matias Maccelli to the third line following Max Domi's inclusion in training camp, I was a bit skeptical. Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua are both big bodies who'll bang and crash the defense to create loose pucks, while Maccelli is someone who could fit with goal scorers.

But on Thursday against the Red Wings, the trio worked well together. On numerous occasions, Maccelli found Roy or Joshua up ice with a pass. His creativity could open the door for Joshua and Roy to produce more goals if they can have a give-and-go style of play.

If Maccelli can produce at a clip similar to two seasons ago and both Joshua and Roy can do the same, it could be an intriguing third line.

Anthony Stolarz stands tall

It was a busy game for Stolarz, that's for sure.

The 31-year-old made save after save in the first two periods, even getting his stick down to deny Emmitt Finnie from finding the back of the net. There were a couple of instances where he had to battle contact — especially after taking a bump from Lucas Raymond — but Stolarz stood tall for the most part.

He made 19 saves (!!!) in the second period alone.

I wouldn't classify either of the two goals scored on Stolarz as his fault. Oliver Ekman-Larsson was beaten to the puck by Dylan Larkin on the first of Detroit's two. Alex DeBrincat just got his stick on the puck for the second goal, which was a huge scramble in front.

At the end of the day, two things can be true about this game: Toronto's already getting its money's worth for Stolarz, who has not even entered his new extension yet, and this game has no meaning other than being a tune-up for the regular season.

But Stolarz already looks to be in peak form.

Other observations

- Bobby McMann played a strong forechecking game, which makes him a dangerous player in the top half of his lineup. When he utilizes his skating and strength, McMann can power by defenders before cutting in for a scoring chance.

- Toronto's power play goal was what Berube wants to see from the top unit: a quick shot from Rielly, which creates a commotion in front of the net. Berube mentioned on Thursday morning that he wanted to see that, and Toronto's top players delivered early in the game.

- Easton Cowan had a strong game despite giving up the puck once in his own end. Following the loss, he admitted it was a bad play and said he's learned from it. Berube said the forward had a good game and really liked what he saw from the fourth line, whenever it was out there.

