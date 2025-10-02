Maple Leafs To Deploy Lineup That Resembles Opening Night As Preseason Lineup Against Red Wings Revealed

The Toronto Maple Leafs are dressing a lineup for Thursday's final pre-season home game against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena that will closely resemble a regular season deployment. The team hit the ice for the morning skate with the same group that participated in the recent excursion to Muskoka over the last couple of days , with one key addition.

The only new face on the ice with the main group was James Reimer, who took part as the club’s third goalie. However, Anthony Stolarz will get the nod in goal and play the full 60 minutes.

The group skated in the same lines as they have since being grouped. The most notable constant is that Maple Leafs top prospect Easton Cowan remained on the club’s fourth line with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton. Cowan, Toronto’s first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been asked by Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube to adapt to a bottom-six forward role. This appears to be no problem for the player, who looks on the verge of making his regular season debut.

On defense, Simon Benoit skated on the third pair. Benoit told The Hockey News on Wednesday that he is eager to get into some pre-season games after an injury in training camp prevented him from earlier action. He appears set to get his first touches on the right side. The left-handed defenseman has been asked to play on his off-side with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who is playing on his strong side.

Despite this look, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube pointed out there are still jobs up for grabs.

